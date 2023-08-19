Box64 0.2.4 Released - Some x86-64 Games Now Playable On RISC-V

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 19 August 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING
A new release of Box64 is now available, the Linux x86_64 emulator for running programs and games on non-x86_64 architectures like ARM/AArch64 and RISC-V.

With today's Box64 v0.2.4 release, Dynarec now works on RISC-V which in turn can provide a large speed-up for running x86_64 Linux binaries on RISC-V 64-bit. This makes games like Stardew Valley now playable on the Vision Five 2 single board computer.

Vision Five 2


The Box64 release also has improved compatibility with more fixes in the ELF handling, more wrapped libraries and functions, and more opcodes implemented. There is also support for 32-bit processes in Wine with the experimental WoW64 support.

Box64 logo


The Box64 0.2.4 release also has fixes for Steam, improved multi-threading support, and various other additions to improve emulating x86_64 apps and games on ARM, RISC-V, and other CPU architectures. Downloads and more details via GitHub.

Box86 0.3.2 is also out today for that x86 32-bit focused emulator effort. The Box86 0.3.2 release has improved system call handling, improved ELF loader, reduced memory footprint, and other stability enhancements.
2 Comments
Related News
CrossOver 23 Enables EA App On Linux, Many Fixes
Godot 4.1 Released With More Improvements To This Open-Source Game Engine
Steam Beta Brings Fix For Linux Gamers Running Openbox, NVIDIA Crash Fix
Unigine 2.17 Brings Production-Ready Vulkan & DX12 Support
Xonotic 0.8.6 Released With Various In-Game Improvements
Sound Quirks For The ASUS ROG Ally Queued For Linux 6.5
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider
Rust Abstractions Posted For Sockets & Other Fundamental Network Bits
Linux 6.6 To Finish Gutting Wireless USB & UWB
Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance
Haiku OS Support Upstreamed Into GCC Compiler
Firefox Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder
Linux Kernel Updated To Add Zenbleed Fix For Valve's Steam Deck