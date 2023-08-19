Box64 0.2.4 Released - Some x86-64 Games Now Playable On RISC-V
A new release of Box64 is now available, the Linux x86_64 emulator for running programs and games on non-x86_64 architectures like ARM/AArch64 and RISC-V.
With today's Box64 v0.2.4 release, Dynarec now works on RISC-V which in turn can provide a large speed-up for running x86_64 Linux binaries on RISC-V 64-bit. This makes games like Stardew Valley now playable on the Vision Five 2 single board computer.
The Box64 release also has improved compatibility with more fixes in the ELF handling, more wrapped libraries and functions, and more opcodes implemented. There is also support for 32-bit processes in Wine with the experimental WoW64 support.
The Box64 0.2.4 release also has fixes for Steam, improved multi-threading support, and various other additions to improve emulating x86_64 apps and games on ARM, RISC-V, and other CPU architectures. Downloads and more details via GitHub.
Box86 0.3.2 is also out today for that x86 32-bit focused emulator effort. The Box86 0.3.2 release has improved system call handling, improved ELF loader, reduced memory footprint, and other stability enhancements.
