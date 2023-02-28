HP Dev One Production Ends For One Of The Most Interesting Linux Developer Laptops

The HP Dev One Linux laptop is now sold-out and the production on it has ended. The HP Dev One that launched last year was the very interesting collaboration between HP and System76 for coming out with a Linux laptop catering to developers and running Pop!_OS.The HPDevOne.com product site was recently updated to note that the HP Dev One is now sold out and "We have sold out of all HP Dev One PCs and our dedicated support team is still available to assist you for 3-years from purchase."

The HP Dev One was an interesting 14-inch laptop with 1000 nits display, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of NVMe storage, and integrated Radeon graphics. With launch pricing at $1099 USD, it was a nice Linux developer laptop and of good HP build quality on the device itself. if you missed it last summer, see my HP Dev One review for more details on this interesting joint project between HP and the Linux hardware vendor System76.

With the current units now sold out, it does make sense though that they would end the production run at this point. Even when the HP Dev One launched last year, the AMD Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors were on their way to market. Now at this point the AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile series processors are working their way out too. Particularly for developers that prefer being more on the leading-edge of technology, in 2023 it's hard to get excited about a Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U even though it's still a great and competent SoC. It would be great though to see an "HP Dev Two" or new revision of the laptop.

The HP Dev One is still running in my testing/benchmarking lab well and is a great Linux developer laptop workhorse. After more than a half-year beating on the device, for an "HP Dev Two" it would be great to see it refreshed with an AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile "Zen 4" laptop processor as the AVX-512 support would be great for encouraging developer use, getting rid of the glossy display, USB-C charging standard (it does work on the HP Dev One but ships with a barrel charger), and making 32GB of RAM standard configuration. If HP and System76 could launch a timely developer laptop with the very latest AMD Zen 4 laptop processors while maintaining a competitive price point, it would be a very interesting beast.In any event the HP Dev One goes alongside the Steam Deck as one of the interesting Linux devices of 2022. It will certainly be interesting to see what other collaborations happen between HP and System76.