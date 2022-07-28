Google + SkyWater Moving To 90nm For Their Open-Source Silicon Design Initiative
Google and SkyWater have teamed up the past few years with an open-source design kit for allowing projects to see their open-source silicon designs manufactured. This effort started off on a 130nm process node but announced today is the rolling out of 90nm manufacturing.
A month after announcing their new silicon design portal for open-source projects, Google and SkyWater today announced they are expanding their open-source program to make use of 90nm technology with their SKY90-FD process design kit (PDK). The process design kit is available under an Apache 2.0 license and their manufacturing shuttles will continue to be available at no-cost to participating projects.
SKY90-FD
SKY90-FD is based on MIT Lincoln Laboratory's 90nm FDSOI CMOS process technology. In addition to Google's participation, SkyWater receives funding from the US Department of Defense.
More details via the Google Open-Source Blog and SkyWater.
