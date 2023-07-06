Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Godot 4.1 Released With More Improvements To This Open-Source Game Engine
Godot 4.1 is a nice four-month-update to this cross-platform game engine. Godot 4.1 has been working on some multi-threading improvements to better utilize modern Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors. A number of multi-threading issues have been fixed, there are significant improvements to its WorkerThreadPool code, threaded resource loading, scene multi-threading as an experimental feature, and other enhancements as part of the broader modernization effort with Godot 4. Godot 4.1 has also been working on improvements around node management, coordinate system improvements, bridging the gap between C# and GDScript in Godot 4, Godot Editor enhancements for game developers, and continued improvements to the Godot renderer code.
Downloads and much more information on the Godot 4.1 engine changes can be found via the GodotEngine.org blog.
A Godot 4.1 editor screenshot from GodotEngine.org.