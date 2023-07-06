Godot 4.1 Released With More Improvements To This Open-Source Game Engine

Following the release of Godot 4.0 earlier this year, Godot 4.1 has been released today as an incremental update to this incredibly powerful, open-source game engine.

Godot 4.1 is a nice four-month-update to this cross-platform game engine. Godot 4.1 has been working on some multi-threading improvements to better utilize modern Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors. A number of multi-threading issues have been fixed, there are significant improvements to its WorkerThreadPool code, threaded resource loading, scene multi-threading as an experimental feature, and other enhancements as part of the broader modernization effort with Godot 4. Godot 4.1 has also been working on improvements around node management, coordinate system improvements, bridging the gap between C# and GDScript in Godot 4, Godot Editor enhancements for game developers, and continued improvements to the Godot renderer code.


Downloads and much more information on the Godot 4.1 engine changes can be found via the GodotEngine.org blog.

A Godot 4.1 editor screenshot from GodotEngine.org.

