GNOME Continues Working On systemd-homed Integration, Better Web Browser
This Week in GNOME is out with its latest issue that details the latest improvements being made thanks to their Sovereign Tech Fund (STF) funding along with other development efforts squeezing into next month's GNOME 47 desktop release.
Some of the highlights in GNOME's development world this week includes:
- As part of GNOME's effort to encrypt user home directories individually as part of their Sovereign Tech Fund campaign, they've merged homed support for AccountsService. This addition to FreeDesktop.org's AccountsService allows for interfacing with systemd's homed so that all of AccountsService is supported atop homed. This homed support depends on systemd 256 and newer.
- Also being worked on with STF funding is more Wayland portals work and new/improved secure APIs for Wayland Flatpak use.
- Ongoing work around systemd sysupdate, sysupdated, and Varlink support for systemd-repart.
- The Rust-written oo7 continues working on becoming a full-featured modern replacement to GNOME Keyring.
- GNOME Web (Epiphany) finally has an initial implementation for an automatic form filler. GNOME Web also has improved sorting of bookmarks.
- Updated GTK Rust language bindings for GNOME 47.
More details on these advancements over at thisweek.gnome.org.
