GNOME Developers Working To Rethink Their Window Management Approach

- Automatically do what people probably want, allow adjusting if needed

- Make use of workspaces as a fully integrated part of the workflow

- Richer metadata from apps to allow for better integration



Our current concept imagines windows having three potential layout states:



- Mosaic, a new window management mode which combines the best parts of tiling and floating

- Edge Tiling, i.e. windows splitting the screen edge-to-edge

- Floating, the classic stacked windows model

GNOME 46 or later will likely be seeing work to overhaul the default window management behavior of the desktop.GNOME developer Tobias Bernard wrote a lengthy blog post yesterday detailing work being done by the GNOME design team to reimagine their window management behavior with this desktop. Ultimately they are working toward a reimagined approach that will be good enough to be the default behavior rather than opt-in. Some of the key details include:This new mosaic mode would be the default behavior and is further detailed in the blog post.



GNOME developers are working to visualize their new window management experience.