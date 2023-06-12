Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Following this weekend's release of Debian 12.0 , the Debian GNU Hurd port has been released that rather than utilizing the Linux kernel is making use of GNU Hurd.Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 has been released as an unofficial release for this Debian variant relying on GNU Hurd rather than the Linux kernel. It's akin to the since defunct Debian GNU/kFreeBSD that formerly provided the Debian user-space but with the FreeBSD kernel. In the Debian GNU/Hurd case it's even less practical due to the many limitations of Hurd and its primitive hardware support.



Given the Hurd limitations, Debian GNU/Hurd is mostly practical in VMs.

Debian GNU/Hurd is currently available for i386 and can build around 65% of the Debian archive. Since the prior Debian GNU/Hurd release, APIC, SMP, and 64-bit support has improved a lot but is still a work-in-progress. The rump-based userland disk driver has also been improved and there has also been many fixes.



Debian GNU/Hurd has improved a bit over the past decade since last time testing it but is still very much limited and niche compared to Debian GNU/Linux.