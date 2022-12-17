Debian 11.6 Released For The Latest "Bullseye" Packages

While Debian 12.0 "Bookworm" will hopefully be out around mid-2023, Debian 11.6 is out this weekend as the newest point release to the current Debian 11 "Bullseye" stable series.

Debian 11.6 GNU/Linux incorporates the latest assortment of stable package updates in the name of security fixes, other prominent bugs, and maintenance updates. Among the package updates to find with Debian 11.6 are a glibc regression fix for Intel Haswell CPUs, updates to the Linux 5.10 kernel build, new NVIDIA driver releases due to various security bugs, new upstream stable releases of PostgreSQL 13 and Postfix, and various other fixes.


Downloads and the full list of package updates making up the Debian 11.6 "Bullseye" release can be found via Debian.org.

As for the new feature work going into Debian 12 "Bookworm", up next there is the transition and toolchain freeze expected to start in mid-January and the soft freeze to happen in mid-February and then the hard freeze in mid-March. The full freeze after that is then to be determined.
