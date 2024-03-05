Linux DM-VDO "Virtual Data Optimizer" Preparing To Land In The Upstream Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 5 March 2024 at 09:58 AM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
The Linux DeviceMapper code is preparing to introduce DM-VDO as the Virtual Data Optimizer that can provide inline deduplication, compression, zero-block elimination, thin provisioning, and other features. DM-VDO has long existed out-of-tree and should be a very useful addition to mainline.

The DM-VDO code has made it into DeviceMapper's "for-next" branch meaning that it should soon make it into the mainline kernel. Though as of writing it hasn't yet been added to the "dm-6.9" branch that also exists in the DeviceMapper Git tree so we'll see if it gets held off until Linux v6.10 or still makes it for the v6.9 merge window coming in the next week or two.

The DM-VDO documentation describes the Virtual Data Optimizer as:
The dm-vdo (virtual data optimizer) target provides inline deduplication, compression, zero-block elimination, and thin provisioning. A dm-vdo target can be backed by up to 256TB of storage, and can present a logical size of up to 4PB. This target was originally developed at Permabit Technology Corp. starting in 2009. It was first released in 2013 and has been used in production environments ever since. It was made open-source in 2017 after Permabit was acquired by Red Hat. This document describes the design of dm-vdo. For usage, see vdo.rst in the same directory as this file.

Because deduplication rates fall drastically as the block size increases, a vdo target has a maximum block size of 4K. However, it can achieve deduplication rates of 254:1, i.e. up to 254 copies of a given 4K block can reference a single 4K of actual storage. It can achieve compression rates of 14:1. All zero blocks consume no storage at all.

Via this Git merge brings DM-VDO into the DeviceMapper for-next branch.

DM-VDO Kconfig


Red Hat engineers have been working on bringing the DM-VDO target to the mainline kernel for a while so it's nice to see this effort soon culminating. There is the VDO user-space tools on GitHub for managing pools of deduplicated and/or compressed storage.

THis is a big addition with the DM-VDO merge coming in at 53.4k lines for the kernel code and documentation.
3 Comments
Related News
FUSE Passthrough Support May Land For Linux 6.9 To Help Boost I/O Performance
Bcachefs Publishes Patches For Disk Accounting Rewrite
Micron Engineer Sends Out Linux Patches For New FAMFS File-System
OpenZFS 2.2.3 Released With Numerous Fixes, Support For Linux 6.7~6.8 Kernels
Bcachefs Receives Funding By NLNet With NGI Zero Grant
Fast Dedup Coming To OpenZFS For Overhauling Deduplication Capability
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
PVM Virtualization Framework Proposed For Linux - Built Atop The KVM Hypervisor
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety
Steam's February Survey: AMD CPUs & GPUs Continue To Dominate For Linux Gamers
AMD FreeSync Video Facing Retirement In Linux 6.9
Intel Makes Open-Source Its Python NPU Acceleration Library