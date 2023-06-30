Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux Distro Issues A Big Update For November
Microsoft yesterday published CBL-Mariner 2.0.20231106 as the newest version of their in-house Linux distribution that is used for a variety of services from Azure to WSL.
This monthly-ish update to CBL-Mariner is a big one with dozens of additions and new features enabled ,in addition to the assortment of package updates and security (CVE) fixes. This new CBL-Mariner release re-adds Kubernetes back for the distribution, improved ccache integration, added go-downloader as a replacement to wget, enables Zstd support for systemd's journald, rpms-snapshot is much faster, and more. There are package updates for Nginx, Python, Golang, Tensorflow, libvpx, sudo, Apache HTTPD, and dozens of other packages.
CBL-Mariner's Image Customizer has also seen much work in this new release, which can be used for spinning your own CBL-Mariner based Linux build. The CBL-Mariner Image Customizer now has proper documentation, the ability to add/remove packages, add/update users, enabling/disabling services, support legacy boot images, and a wide range of other features to increase its usefulness.
Downloads and more details on the plethora of changes to find with the updated Microsoft CBL-Mariner Linux OS can be found via GitHub.
