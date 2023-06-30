Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux Distro Issues A Big Update For November

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 8 November 2023 at 08:53 AM EST. 5 Comments
MICROSOFT
Microsoft yesterday published CBL-Mariner 2.0.20231106 as the newest version of their in-house Linux distribution that is used for a variety of services from Azure to WSL.

This monthly-ish update to CBL-Mariner is a big one with dozens of additions and new features enabled ,in addition to the assortment of package updates and security (CVE) fixes. This new CBL-Mariner release re-adds Kubernetes back for the distribution, improved ccache integration, added go-downloader as a replacement to wget, enables Zstd support for systemd's journald, rpms-snapshot is much faster, and more. There are package updates for Nginx, Python, Golang, Tensorflow, libvpx, sudo, Apache HTTPD, and dozens of other packages.

CBL-Mariner's Image Customizer has also seen much work in this new release, which can be used for spinning your own CBL-Mariner based Linux build. The CBL-Mariner Image Customizer now has proper documentation, the ability to add/remove packages, add/update users, enabling/disabling services, support legacy boot images, and a wide range of other features to increase its usefulness.

Downloads and more details on the plethora of changes to find with the updated Microsoft CBL-Mariner Linux OS can be found via GitHub.
5 Comments
Related News
Microsoft Releases A Big Update To Windows Subsystem For Linux, New Experimental Options
Microsoft Issues Updated CBL-Mariner Linux Distro With Many Security Fixes
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distro Adds DNF5, Zstd-Compressed RPMs
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution Adds Clippy
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230630 Ships Security Fixes, Adds In Some Extra Bits
Microsoft Adds Direct3D 12 Powered AV1 Video Encoding To Mesa
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Driver Released With Much Better Wayland Support
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday
Google Rewriting Android's Binder In Rust With Promising Results
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7
Systemd Working On "Storage Target Mode" Feature - Inspired By Apple macOS