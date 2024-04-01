Bcachefs Submits Lots Of Fixes For "Extreme Filesystem Damage" With Linux 6.9
A new round of Bcachefs file-system fixes were submitted today for the Linux 6.9 kernel. This round consists of lots of fixes for dealing with "extreme file-system damage" on this experimental open-source file-system.
Bcachefs lead developer Kent Overstreet described today's pull request as:
"Lots of fixes for situations with extreme filesystem damage. One fix ("Fix journal pins in btree write buffer") applicable to normal usage; also a dio performance fix.
New repair/construction code is in the final stages, should be ready in about a week. Anyone that lost btree interior nodes (or a variety of other damage) as a result of the splitbrain bug will be able to repair then."
It's a lot of fixes with 29 patches by Overstreet and then another three patches from three other developers. A variety of different fixes make up this pull request, which barring any objections should be merged soon to Linux Git ahead of Linux 6.9-rc3 due out next Sunday. With how things are pacing for Bcachefs, there will likely be a new round of Linux file-system benchmarks on Phoronix for the 6.9 or 6.10 kernels.
3 Comments