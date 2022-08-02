AMD Prepares Linux Support For L3SBE Slow Memory Bandwidth Configuration, BMEC

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 2 August 2022 at 05:25 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
Some of the newest Linux patches out of AMD for new processors are implementing support for some recently-documented Quality of Service extensions: L3SBE and BMEC.

The new AMD Linux patches wire up the QoS extensions for Slow Memory Bandwidth Configuration (L3SBE) and Bandwidth Monitoring Event Configuration (BMEC). L3SBE for L3 External Slow Memory Bandwidth Allocation Enforcement allows for QoS enforcement policies to be applied to external slow memory connected to the host and specifying the allocations/limits for the class of service for each resource. BMEC allows for keeping a tally of all the total and local reads/writes and a variety of events like reads to memory in the local or non-local NUMA domains, dirty victims from the QoS domain, and more.

This patch series with nearly 500 lines of new code gets these new AMD QoS CPU features implemented in the x86/resctrl code. Given the timing though of these patches, these new QoS extensions aren't expected to be merged until at least the v6.1 cycle.


The presence of these features are checked by new CPU feature bits. The Linux kernel patches simply mention them as being found in "new" AMD processors, which more than likely is for next-generation EPYC Zen 4 processors. These features were documented earlier this year in the AMD QoS extension manual which given the timing of only going public with the feature details earlier this year is likely further indication of it being for Zen 4.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.0 Has Temperature Monitoring For Upcoming AMD CPUs, MWAIT For HPC Customers
Linux Optimization Patch Wants AMD's PSP To Cool Down
AMD Sensor Fusion Hub "SFH1.1" Support Coming In Linux 5.20 For Newer Laptops
AMD Posts New Linux Audio Driver Code For Raphael
AOCL 3.2 Released As AMD Optimizing CPU Libraries Now With LibMEM & Crypto
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.19 Released - Linus Torvalds Released It From An Apple Silicon MacBook
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
Increased Use Of Windows BitLocker Is Causing Headaches For Linux Dual Booting
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20
AMD Announces Radeon Raytracing Analyzer
Linux 5.19 Features Many Intel & AMD Improvements, New Hardware Preparations
ByteDance Working To Make It Faster Kexec Booting The Linux Kernel
The Fedora Linux Rawhide Kernel Is Becoming Too Slow With Its Many Debug Options