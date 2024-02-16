Linux Developers To Meet Again To Work On HDR, Color Management & VRR

Last April was a display/HDR hackfest hosted in the Czech Republic by Red Hat. Another Linux display hackfest has been announced for this year so upstream stakeholders can collaborate around high dynamic range (HDR) monitor support, color management, variable refresh rate (VRR), and other topics.

Melissa Wen with Igalia shared that they will be hosting this year's display hackfest in A Coruña, Spain at the consulting firm's offices. They hope to better collaborate over future display stack improvements around HDR, VRR, and related topics. Melissa and Igalia have been working with AMD and Valve in particular a lot on the AMD color management support, enabling HDR use-cases for Valve with the Steam Deck (OLED), and more. There's also ongoing work within the GNOME camp around VRR, enabling HDR on the desktop, etc.

More details on the 2024 display hackfest can be found here, which is set to run from 14 to 16 May. It will be interesting to see the fruits from this latest hackfest.
