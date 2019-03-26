GSoC 2019 Could Bring Work On A Vulkan GPU Driver Settings Utility, OpenMAX Additions

The X.Org Foundation is once again participating in the Google Summer of Code where student developers engage with various open-source efforts on a range of projects. If there are interested and capable participants, GSoC 2019 could bring a Vulkan settings/preferences user-interface for the Mesa drivers, new OpenMAX acceleration bits, and other possible initiatives.
The student application period began yesterday for Google Summer of Code 2019 and runs through 9 April while the accepted proposals will be announced in early May. The X.Org/Mesa/Wayland developers are currently being solicited for ideas.
On the X.Org Wiki is the usual Summer of Code Ideas page that outlines the various ideas at this point. On that ideas list is working on a DriConf replacement, a Vulkan GPU preferences tool, OpenMAX HEVC/H.265 acceleration for Gallium3D drivers, Piglit testing coverage for OpenMAX/VA-API, compressed textures / texture tiling for Freedreno, and a range of possible Nouveau driver efforts.
Students interested in possible participating in GSoC 2019 for X.Org or other open-source projects can learn more/apply via the GSoC site.
1 Comment