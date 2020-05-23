Just hours after the release of Wine 5.9, the latest staging release is now available that is re-based to the latest upstream while continuing to toss in over eight hundred extra patches.
Wine-Staging 5.8 was losing weight thanks to upstreaming a number of patches and that trend continued with the new Wine-Staging 5.9. The Wine-Staging 5.9 release is around a 820 patch delta, compared to around ~850 patches generally being around the common delta size for staging. Over the past two weeks some of the staging work upstreamed were around USB support with timestamp updates, various NTDLL functions being implemented, PE handling improvements, and more.
There is only one new staging patch with Wine-Staging 5.9 and that is NtQuerySystemInformation support for SystemCodeIntegrityInformation. While that may not sound particularly exciting, the support is coming due to this bug report noting that the information class is needed for the Denuvo anti-cheat software as part of its driver signature enforcement. This came up following Doom Eternal on Windows recently introducing Denuvo. This much hated anti-cheat software still doesn't play nicely on Wine(-Staging) at this point, but it's being worked on from multiple fronts.
The latest Wine and Wine-Staging releases are available from WineHQ.org.
