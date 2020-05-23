Wine-Staging 5.9 Picks Up A Patch In The Effort To Deal With Denuvo Anti-Cheat
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 23 May 2020 at 06:34 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
Just hours after the release of Wine 5.9, the latest staging release is now available that is re-based to the latest upstream while continuing to toss in over eight hundred extra patches.

Wine-Staging 5.8 was losing weight thanks to upstreaming a number of patches and that trend continued with the new Wine-Staging 5.9. The Wine-Staging 5.9 release is around a 820 patch delta, compared to around ~850 patches generally being around the common delta size for staging. Over the past two weeks some of the staging work upstreamed were around USB support with timestamp updates, various NTDLL functions being implemented, PE handling improvements, and more.

There is only one new staging patch with Wine-Staging 5.9 and that is NtQuerySystemInformation support for SystemCodeIntegrityInformation. While that may not sound particularly exciting, the support is coming due to this bug report noting that the information class is needed for the Denuvo anti-cheat software as part of its driver signature enforcement. This came up following Doom Eternal on Windows recently introducing Denuvo. This much hated anti-cheat software still doesn't play nicely on Wine(-Staging) at this point, but it's being worked on from multiple fronts.

The latest Wine and Wine-Staging releases are available from WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine 5.9 Released With Latest WineD3D Vulkan Capabilities, DLL Improvements
Wine's Direct3D Vulkan Back-End Continues Seeing An Uptick In Activity
Wine-Staging 5.8 Is Smaller Thanks To Upstreaming More Patches
Wine 5.8 Released With GIF Encoder, More WineD3D Vulkan Progress
Wine Patches Cleaned Up, Out For Review On Very Early POWER 64-Bit Support
Wine-Staging 5.7 Fixes Support For Applications Built Using .NET CoreRT
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
Mainlining The Microsoft DirectX Kernel Driver For Linux Will Be An Uphill Battle
100+ Linux Benchmarks Between The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs. Intel Core i7 1065G7
Microsoft Is Writing Its Own Wayland Compositor As Part Of WSL2 GUI Efforts