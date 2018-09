VirtualBox DRM/KMS Driver Proceeding With Atomic Mode-Setting Support

The " vboxvideo " DRM/KMS driver for use by VirtualBox guest virtual machines that has been part of the mainline Linux kernel the past several cycles will soon see atomic mode-setting support.Hans de Goede of Red Hat, who has been stewarding this driver into the Linux kernel after Oracle has failed to do so, is tackling the atomic mode-setting as his latest advancement to this driver important for a VirtualBox desktop VM experience. Published today were initial patches preparing the move to atomic mode-setting but not yet the full migration to this modern display API that offers numerous benefits.Besides the significance of atomic mode-setting itself for improving this virtual DRM/KMS driver, use of the atomic APIs is the last known blocker preventing vboxvideo from graduating out of the Linux kernel's staging area.The prep patches can be found on dri-devel and hopefully it won't be much longer before seeing the actual atomic patches and then their mainlining.