Airlie Exploring Possibility Of VA-API On Top Of Vulkan Video

Well known open-source Linux graphics expert David Airlie of Red Hat has recently been working on early Vulkan Video support for Mesa's Radeon "RADV" and Intel "ANV" drivers. As part of that effort and in part due to lack of software making use of Vulkan Video extensions right now, he has started exploring the feasibility of implementing the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) atop Vulkan Video.
Airlie explained today that he has been investigating the possibility of VA-API on top of Vulkan Video, namely on the video encode side for not having any good software out there at the moment exercising the Vulkan Video encode extensions.
For this experimental work he has been working on leveraging the Zink OpenGL/Gallium3D on Vulkan implementation and going through that for running on the experimental Vulkan driver code with the necessary video extensions exposed. The experimental Zink video code can be found via this work-in-progress branch.
As for the current state, "This morning I convinced zink vaapi on top anv with iris GL doing the presents in mpv to show me some useful frames of video. However zink vaapi on anv with zink GL is failing miserably (well green jellyfish)."
More details on Airlie's blog. He has been dabbling on the video decode side still while likely up next will be more encode work.
