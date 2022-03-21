TornadoVM 0.13 Released For Java OpenJDK/GraalVM Offloading To GPUs, FPGAs & More
TornadoVM continues advancing as the open-source plug-in to OpenJDK and GraalVM that allows Java programs to run on heterogeneous hardware from GPUs to FPGAs and other targets.

TornadoVM allows multiple versions of the OpenJDK and Oracle GraalVM along with Corretto JDK and other Java Development Kits to run on heterogeneous hardware and supports back-ends such as for OpenCL, NVIDIA PTX, and Khronos SPIR-V.

This morning's release of TornadoVM 0.13 extends the coverage to now support JDK 17 integration as well as that of GraalVM 21.3. OpenJDK 8 meanwhile is deprecated and OpenJDK 11 is deemed the default JDK version.

TornadoVM 0.13 now enables native functions by default, adds support for extended intrinsics around math operations, adds support for 2D arrays within the NVIDIA PTX and SPIR-V GPU back-ends, adds a fully automatic installer script, and further improves its SPIR-V back-end.

TornadoVM 0.13's work on its SPIR-V back-end includes an experimental optimizer that can result in binaries up to 3x smaller, fixes malloc functions for use with Intel oneAPI Level Zero, supports pre-built SPIR-V binary modules, and performance improvements.


Downloads and more information on TornadoVM 0.13 via GitHub and the project site at TornadoVM.org.
