Systemd 243 RC1 Brings Its PStore Service, Zen2/RdRand Workaround & More

Lennart Poettering has made available the first release candidate of the upcoming systemd 243 update. Systemd 243 is a big one in seeing more than 1,700 commits since the April release of systemd 242.
Some of the changes coming for systemd 243 include the important AMD RdRand/Zen2 workaround, bumping the pid_max sysctl value, support for MACsec, systemd-network-generator as a new tool, various other networking additions, a NUMAPolicy setting for handling the process memory allocation policy of services, PID1 now listens to the kernel for out-of-memory events, the new PStore service, loading custom BPF programs on Cgroups, and various other additions.
The systemd 243 pre-release is available for testing from GitHub.
