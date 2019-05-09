AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q2 for Linux Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 May 2019 at 09:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Shipping today is the "Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q2 for Linux" driver package as the newest hybrid driver update for Linux systems with AMD Radeon Pro (and consumer) graphics, aiming to increase performance against NVIDIA Quadro hardware.

In AMD's press communications today, they are talking up higher performance in real-world design workflows, better support for critical design and productivity workflows, and better workstation power. However, it's not immediately clear how well some of these updates translate on the Linux side with some of the mentioned workstation software is Windows-only. Unfortunately we don't have any Radeon Pro hardware for verification of the Linux driver update performance changes, but at least there is this quarterly Linux driver update out today.

The Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q2 for Linux update is available for RHEL/CentoS 7.6, RHEL/CentOS 6.10, Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop/Server 15. There isn't yet support for the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0.

As for the Linux driver build specifically, the release notes mention the highlight is multi-GPU fan boost now working with this Linux driver update. There are also mentioned fixes around display problems previously when using Ubuntu 18.04.2 on Wayland, 4K resolution issues now resolved, and addressing a cube rotation problem with the DGMA test.

Those wanting to try out this Radeon Pro Software Enterprise 19.Q2 Linux driver update can grab the new hybrid driver build from AMD.com.
