RADV Vulkan Driver Adds New Workaround For Path of Exile Game

A new tunable for the RADV driver is to disable bounds checking for dynamic buffer descriptors. The initial beneficiary of this driver workaround is for satisfying the Path of Exile role playing game running under Wine / Proton (Steam Play).
The Path of Exile RPG game added a beta Vulkan renderer last month but has experienced issues with the RADV Vulkan driver while reportedly working fine with AMDVLK. This is an alternative to their Direct3D 11 renderer for this Windows game that runs on Linux by way of Wine/Proton.
Back when the Vulkan renderer was introduced, RADV exposed VK_GOOGLE_user_type just to satisfy the game from crashing on this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver, while further work was needed to satisfy this Windows RPG game on Linux. Merged a few days ago to Mesa 20.2-devel and also for back-porting to Mesa 20.1 is a "radv_no_dynamic_bounds" DRIRC option. This option disables bounds checking for dynamic buffer descriptors.
Currently this radv_no_dynamic_bounds option just gets flipped on when detecting the Path of Exile binary being run with no other game at the moment needing this workaround.
