RADV Vulkan Driver Adds New Workaround For Path of Exile Game
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 June 2020 at 06:55 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
A new tunable for the RADV driver is to disable bounds checking for dynamic buffer descriptors. The initial beneficiary of this driver workaround is for satisfying the Path of Exile role playing game running under Wine / Proton (Steam Play).

The Path of Exile RPG game added a beta Vulkan renderer last month but has experienced issues with the RADV Vulkan driver while reportedly working fine with AMDVLK. This is an alternative to their Direct3D 11 renderer for this Windows game that runs on Linux by way of Wine/Proton.

Back when the Vulkan renderer was introduced, RADV exposed VK_GOOGLE_user_type just to satisfy the game from crashing on this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver, while further work was needed to satisfy this Windows RPG game on Linux. Merged a few days ago to Mesa 20.2-devel and also for back-porting to Mesa 20.1 is a "radv_no_dynamic_bounds" DRIRC option. This option disables bounds checking for dynamic buffer descriptors.


Currently this radv_no_dynamic_bounds option just gets flipped on when detecting the Path of Exile binary being run with no other game at the moment needing this workaround.
1 Comment
Related News
AMDGPU Patches Revived For Better Hot Device Unplug / External GPU Handling
Radeon ROCm 3.5.1 Open-Source Compute Stack Released
AMD Lands VCN 3.0 Video Encode Support For Navi 2 / Sienna Cichlid
RADV+ACO Lands FP16 Features - One Step Closer To Making ACO The Default
AMD Posts New AMDGPU Patches For UVD Video Decode For GCN 1.0
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition Updated With WSL Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling