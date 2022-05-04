Qualcomm MSM DRM/KMS Driver To See Display Improvements With Linux 5.19

The Qualcomm "MSM" DRM/KMS driver is set to see several display improvements with the upcoming Linux 5.19 merge window.
Linaro's Dmitry Baryshkov has accumulated the display-side MSM DRM/KMS updates for the next merge window. This time around there are many notable display changes.
Among the MSM display updates for Linux 5.19 are enabling Display Stream Compression support, inline rotation support for the SC7280 hardware, wide bus support for newer chipsets, eDP support is now working, and various other changes.
The Display Stream Compression "DSC" support is for lossless, low-latency compression between the host and display panels via DP/eDP/DSI/HDMI interfaces.
The "wide bus" feature with newer hardware allows moving two pixels of data per pixel clock to interface to display rather than one pixel. The wide bus feature increases the bus width from 32 to 64 bits. Wide bus support in part is necessary for then going on to enable 4K resolution support with the MSM driver.
See this mailing list post for more details on the MSM DRM driver's display changes planned for Linux 5.19.
