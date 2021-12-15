QEMU 6.2 Released With Intel SGX VM Support, Apple Silicon Compatible For macOS Hosts

QEMU 6.2 is now officially available as the newest feature release for this widely used key open-source component to the Linux virtualization stack.
After weeks of release candidates, QEMU 6.2 was officially released on Tuesday. Some of the highlights for this open-source processor emulator update include:
- In conjunction with a capable KVM, there is now support for Intel SGX (Software Guard Extensions) in the virtual machine.
- On macOS hosts with Apple Silicon SoCs, QEMU now supports the HVF accelerator for running AArch64 guests.
- The Fujitsu A64FX high-performance ARM processor is now supported by TCG, QEMU's Tiny Code Generator.
- Support for more RISC-V instructions, SiFive PWM support, and other improvements for handling this open-source processor ISA.
- Improved IBM POWER10 support.
- The Intel Snow Ridge v4 CPU model has been added.
- AMD SEV Now supports measured launches with the direct kernel boot mode when enabled via various settings and updated firmware.
- QEMU now fully supports guest memory dumps with VirtIO-MEM.
More details on QEMU 6.2 via the change-log. Download QEMU 6.2 at QEMU.org.
