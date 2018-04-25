QEMU 2.12 Released With RISC-V, Spectre/Meltdown & Intel vGPU Action
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 25 April 2018 at 10:32 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
QEMU 2.12 is now officially available as the latest stable feature update to this important component to the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

The QEMU 2.12 update brings Spectre/Meltdown mitigation work for x86/pSeries/s390, Intel vGPU work, various block storage support improvements, various networking enhancements, a RISC-V target, Tiny Code Generator (TCG) improvements for different architectures, a number of ARM enhancements, deprecating the GTK2 user-interface in favor of GTK3, and a variety of other enhancements.

A complete look at the plethora of QEMU 2.12.0 changes can be found via this Wiki listing while you can head straight to QEMU.org to download this latest release.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
Xen 4.11 Hypervisor Reaches The Release Candidate Stage
QEMU 2.12 Should Be Ready For Release Next Week
KVM Updates For Linux 4.17 Bring VirtIO GPU Prep For S390, AMD Improvements
Making Use Of Intel vGPU Support On Linux 4.16 & QEMU 2.12
QEMU 2.12 Release Candidates Begin, GTK2 Support Deprecated
Karton 1.0 Released For Running Linux Programs on macOS & Other Distros/Architectures
Popular News This Week
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
This Chart Shows How The Radeon RX 580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 Now Compete Under Linux
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
FFmpeg 4.0 Released With New Encoders/Decoders, NVIDIA NVDEC Decoding
MySQL 8.0 Released With Many Improvements, Faster Performance
The Big GNOME Shell Memory Leak Has Been Plugged, Might Be Backported To 3.28