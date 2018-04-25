QEMU 2.12 is now officially available as the latest stable feature update to this important component to the open-source Linux virtualization stack.
The QEMU 2.12 update brings Spectre/Meltdown mitigation work for x86/pSeries/s390, Intel vGPU work, various block storage support improvements, various networking enhancements, a RISC-V target, Tiny Code Generator (TCG) improvements for different architectures, a number of ARM enhancements, deprecating the GTK2 user-interface in favor of GTK3, and a variety of other enhancements.
A complete look at the plethora of QEMU 2.12.0 changes can be found via this Wiki listing while you can head straight to QEMU.org to download this latest release.
1 Comment