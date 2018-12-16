The PGI 18.10 Community Edition compiler was recently released that is geared for HPC workloads and aims to deliver optimal performance on multi-core processors and GPUs.
The PGI 18.10 Community Edition compiler offers the latest OpenACC support with various features, NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 10.0 support for GPU offloading, LLVM x86 performance improvements, OpenMP updates, AWS and NGC cloud support, Fortran support enhancements, and other changes.
More details on this updated NVIDIA-owned PGI compiler update via PGroup.com. This community edition compiler update was actually released in November but only this week was the actual release announcement sent out.
