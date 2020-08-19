Oralce Solaris 11.4 SRU24 ships with some new Python 3.7 packages like PyCUPS, Netaddr, and ISO8601 as well as providing other new Python packages like Bcrypt support. This SRU update also has fixed support for the Samsung MS9AC2DD2SUN7.6T / MS9AC2DD6SUN200G drives, offers Explorer 20.2, and other minor refinements.
Along with those changes there are dozens of packages seeing updates like GCC 9 now offers GCC 9.3, LLVM Clang 10.0 is available, GNOME Desktop 3.34 is available, X.Org Server 1.20.8, and many other package updates. There are also dozens of other package updates just in the name of security fixes like Firefox, Mesa, PHP, SQLite, and more.
Those making use of Solaris 11.4 can learn about all of the listed SRU24 changes via the release announcement.