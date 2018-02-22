Nix 2.0 is now available as the latest major update to this functional package manager most commonly associated with the NixOS Linux distribution.
Nix 2.0 introduces the nix command to replace all of the individual nix-* commands for a more consistent experience. The Nix store abstraction for the Nix daemon has been extended significantly, there are a number of security improvements, a new pure evaluation mode has been added, HTTP 2.0 is now supported, and there is a wide range of other new additions and improvements for the Nix 2.0 package manager released.
The complete list of Nix 2.0 changes for those interested in this open-source package manager can find all the details laid out in full via the release notes.
1 Comment