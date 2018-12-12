NVIDIA Now Shipping The Jetson AGX Xavier Module
12 December 2018
NVIDIA has been shipping the Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit the past few months while now they are beginning to ship the AGX Xavier Module intended for use in next-generation autonomous machines.

The Jetson AGX Xavier Module is similar to the past Jetson TX1/TX2 modules and allows for easily integrating the Xavier SoC into custom devices whether it be robots, handheld devices, and other devices for "edge" computing. The Xavier module can consume 10 Watts of power at a minimum (30 Watts full power) and allows for up to 32 TOPS performance.


The Jetson AGX Xavier module is shipping today at $1099+ USD while the three Jetson TX2 modules continue to be offered at lower price points. The AGX Xavier Module has eight Carmel ARM v8.2 cores, a 512-core Volta GPU, two deep learning accelerators, 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, 32GB of eMMC, and other features in line with the Xavier developer kit.


More details on the AGX Xavier Module via NVIDIA.com.


In the next few days I'll finally have out my more complete Jetson AGX Xavier benchmarks, stay tuned.
