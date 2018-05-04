NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program

Following controversies the past few weeks about their GeForce Partner Program (GPP), NVIDIA is today ending the initiative.
The GeForce Partner Program has come under increasing scrutiny the past month for its alleged anti-competitive behavior by encouraging their AIB partners to exclusively pair their gaming brands with GeForce. In exchange, their GPP partners would receive extra marketing support, early access, game bundles, and other reported benefits under this program. For those that weren't GeForce Partner Program, they were reportedly restricted on their GPU inventories compared to partner allocations.
While NVIDIA says some of the recent information about this program was "conjecture and mistruths", today they announced they are ending the program.
NVIDIA's post on ending the GeForce Partner Program can be found via their blog.
