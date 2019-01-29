Firefox 65.0 Released With WebP Support, Better Security
Firefox 65.0 is out today as the latest stable release to Mozilla's open-source, cross-platform web browser.

Notable to Firefox 65 is that it finally has native WebP image support! It's long overdue, but Mozilla's Firefox is finally supporting this Google-developed image standard that offers lossy and lossless compression and now will hopefully spur further adoption of this format now that there is effectively universal support across the major web browsers of today.

Firefox 65.0 also has better security on Linux/Android/macOS via stronger stack smashing protection, easier performance management, improved the pop-up blocker, and on the developer side is better support for flexbox.

More details and downloads for Firefox 65 via Mozilla.org.
