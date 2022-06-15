Microsoft's "Dozen" Prepares For Vulkan 1.1 Support

Merged earlier this year into Mesa was "Dozen" for Vulkan on Direct3D 12 for use with Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux or in Windows cases where there may be a D3D12 driver installed but no Vulkan support. This is akin to the layering work Microsoft already supports for leveraging Mesa to provide OpenCL and OpenGL atop Direct3D 12. That "Dozen" driver is now readying Vulkan 1.1 support.
Boris Brezillon of Collabora who has been working with Microsoft on their Mesa / Linux graphics stack contributions has merged the latest preparatory changes for Vulkan 1.1 with this open-source graphics driver code.
This merge hit Mesa 22.2-devel yesterday and based on patches from another pull request preparing the Dozen "dzn" driver for Vulkan 1.1 enablement.
Vulkan 1.1 exposure for the Microsoft Dozen driver isn't over the finish line yet, but looks like it will be quite soon. Again though this is just about Vulkan on top of Direct3D 12 for Windows use-cases and isn't of direct relevance to Linux users nor the efforts like VKD3D-Proton that pursue the opposite for Direct3D 12 implemented on top of Vulkan.
