Mesa's VirGL Now Has OpenGL 4.2 Support To Offer Guest VMs
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 31 July 2018 at 07:24 PM EDT. 3 Comments
In the mad rush to land last minute features into Mesa 18.2 prior to its code branching and release candidate phase beginning, David Airlie has settled OpenGL 4.2 support for the VirGL stack.

Airlie's VirGL work continues for offering guest OpenGL acceleration to virtual machines that in turn is rendered by the host's driver/GPU. It's also through this year's Google Summer of Code 2018 (GSoC 2018) that Vulkan VirGL is a work-in-progress for virtual machines with VirtIO-GPU.

In order to hit OpenGL 4.2 support, VirGL picked up images support and now GL 4.2 is done for this virtual driver.

While not landing in Mesa Git at this time, Airlie then followed-up on the mailing list with more patches. That work is excitingly taking a stab at compute shader support -- a feature needed for the eventual OpenGL 4.3 compliance. VirGL is getting close to having GL 4.3 in the books but that won't happen in time for the Mesa 18.2 release due out by the end of August given the imminent branching / feature freeze.
