Mesa 22.1-rc2 Released With Many Zink, Intel, AMD Driver Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 April 2022 at 05:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 22.1-rc2 is now available as the second weekly release candidate for this quarter's Mesa3D feature release of this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan graphics drivers.

Mesa 22.1 brings many exciting changes including the Imagination Rogue PowerVR Vulkan driver, new hardware support, RADV ray-tracing improvements, continued work on Zink, the initial merging of "Dozen" for Vulkan atop Direct3D 12 on Windows, Raspberry Pi on-disk shader cache with V3D, continued TGSI to NIR conversion of older driver code, and more.

Over the past week the Mesa 22.1 branch has seen a few dozen patches, mostly fixes for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver code. There are also some fixes to the Intel and Radeon open-source drivers too. Among the items standing out are enabling ray-tracing primitive culling for spirv2nir with RADV, an Intel fix for URB programming on GT1s, and the many random Zink fixes.

The brief Mesa 22.1-rc2 announcement can be read on the Mesa list. Mesa 22.1 stable should be out in May while until being declared ready the weekly release candidates will continue.
Add A Comment
Related News
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Making Progress On Windows, X-Plane Looking To Use It
Mesa Prepares To Drop Old GLSL-To-TGSI - Big Code Removal, Win For Performance & Fixes
Mesa 22.1-rc1 Brings Radeon Vulkan Enhancements, Imagination Driver & Microsoft Dozen
Mesa 22.1 Begins Steps To Release Next Month With Vulkan Improvements, New Driver & More
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Has Many Improvements With Mesa 22.1
"Kopper" Merged Into Mesa As A Big Win For Zink
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Oracle Releases Solaris 11.4 "CBE" Free For Open-Source Developers / Non-Production Use
Fedora Planning To Introduce Major Package Management Changes Next Year
Sony Contributes ~73%+ Performance Improvement For exFAT Linux Driver
Google Chrome/Chromium Experimenting With A Qt Back-End
GNU C Library Dropping Various SSSE3 Optimized Code Paths
Box86 0.2.6 / Box64 0.1.8 Released With Working Steam & Steam Play On Non-x86 CPUs
LXQt 1.1 Released With XDG Desktop Portal Integration, Other New Features
Debian To Consider Changing How It Treats Closed-Source Firmware