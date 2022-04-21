Mesa 22.1-rc2 Released With Many Zink, Intel, AMD Driver Fixes

Mesa 22.1-rc2 is now available as the second weekly release candidate for this quarter's Mesa3D feature release of this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan graphics drivers.
Mesa 22.1 brings many exciting changes including the Imagination Rogue PowerVR Vulkan driver, new hardware support, RADV ray-tracing improvements, continued work on Zink, the initial merging of "Dozen" for Vulkan atop Direct3D 12 on Windows, Raspberry Pi on-disk shader cache with V3D, continued TGSI to NIR conversion of older driver code, and more.
Over the past week the Mesa 22.1 branch has seen a few dozen patches, mostly fixes for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver code. There are also some fixes to the Intel and Radeon open-source drivers too. Among the items standing out are enabling ray-tracing primitive culling for spirv2nir with RADV, an Intel fix for URB programming on GT1s, and the many random Zink fixes.
The brief Mesa 22.1-rc2 announcement can be read on the Mesa list. Mesa 22.1 stable should be out in May while until being declared ready the weekly release candidates will continue.
