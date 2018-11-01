Mesa 18.3 Feature Development Wraps Up While Mesa 19.0 Opens Up On Master
Mesa 18.3 feature development is officially over with the code having been branched from Git master earlier today. Mesa 18.3-RC1 should be out soon to kick off the weekly release candidates while now Mesa Git master starts what will become Mesa 19.0.

Mesa 18.3 brings a ton of OpenGL and Vulkan driver improvements especially. I'll have my usual feature overview in the days ahead, but as you already know if staying up-to-date on your Phoronix reading, there is a lot in store for this quarterly feature release.

Mesa 18.3's branch can be found here with preparations underway for the release candidates and subsequent bug/regression fixes. The developers hope to ship Mesa 18.3.0 before the end of November to avoid the US Thanksgiving and other end-of-year holidays.

Mesa 19.0 is where all new feature work will be focused on and that release should be out in late February or early March. Hopefully for Mesa 19.0 we'll see Intel ANV transform feedback picked up, hopefully RadeonSI and i965 can finally reach OpenGL 4.6 compliance, perhaps we'll see Zink GL-over-Vulkan or Intel Iris Gallium3D drivers merged, surely more performance improvements, and perhaps we'll even see the introduction of RadeonSI/RADV next-gen Navi support. Here's to kicking off another exciting Mesa development series and stay tuned to Phoronix to learn about its daily developments.
