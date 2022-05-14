LoongArch Patches Updated A Tenth Time For The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 May 2022 at 06:26 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
With the tenth iteration of the LoongArch CPU architecture patches published on Saturday, it's looking like work is settling down and this Chinese MIPS-derived, RISC-V-inspired architecture could soon be going mainline.

Just two weeks ago was the LoongArch v9 Linux kernel patches while out today is the tenth spin to address feedback and other remaining items for bringing up this code. Besides the kernel arch port maturing for LoongArch, the other prerequisite that opens up LoongArch for merging to mainline is GCC 12 having the LoongArch compiler support. Having mainline compiler support for the given CPU architecture is an obvious and necessary step before the kernel support can land for new processor architectures.

With the v10 patches, the LoongArch patches have been re-based against the latest Linux 5.18 Git state, it switches to using the generic EFI stub code, also moves over to using the generic string library and ticket spinlock implementations, drops the Zboot patch, and has other minor fixes and improvements along with updated documentation.


The Loongson 3A5000 is the first LoongArch processor but it's not too competitive against current western CPUs.


This LoongArch support is developed by Chinese vendor Loongson themselves. In its current form this CPU architecture bring-up is 23.9k lines of new code while it does also re-use some existing MIPS64 code paths too.

We'll see if LoongArch is ready for mainlining come the v5.19 kernel cycle or if it's going to bake longer or any further objections raised by upstream developers.
2 Comments
Related News
AMD Graphics Driver Surpassing 4 Million Lines Of Code In Linux 5.19, NVIDIA Opens Up At 1 Million
Linux 5.18-rc6 Released - Linux 5.18 Is Looking "Quite Well-Behaved"
MediaTek MT8186 Display Support, Other SoC Enablement Coming To Linux 5.19
Qualcomm MSM DRM/KMS Driver To See Display Improvements With Linux 5.19
Linux 5.19 Adding Ability To Initiate Firmware Updates Using Sysfs
Linux Developers Discuss Improvements To Memory Tiering
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
Apple M1 NVMe Support Slated For Linux 5.19
MIPS Claims "Best-In-Class Performance" With New RISC-V eVocore CPUs
GCC 12.1 Compiler Released With AVX-512 FP16, Better RISC-V Support, More C++23 Features
Wine 7.8 Released With More PE Conversion, WoW64 Sound Driver Support
Microsoft Issues First Production Release Of Its CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution
Linux 5.18-rc6 Released - Linux 5.18 Is Looking "Quite Well-Behaved"