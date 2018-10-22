I3C Subsystem Appears Ready For Possible Inclusion Into Linux 4.20~5.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 October 2018 at 10:59 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
There is already a lot of features slated for the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel with its development cycle officially having gotten underway this morning. Adding to that lengthy list of expected work is the possible introduction of the I3C subsystem.

Back in January 2017 MIPI announced the I3C sensor interface specification as an improvement over the widely-used I2C. With I3C the focus was on combining the best of the I2C, SPI, and UART specifications while tailoring it so it's suitable for use by IoT devices.

Going back to shortly after the specification's debut, there have been an in-development I3C subsystem for enabling drivers and these devices to be supported by the mainline Linux kernel.

After eight rounds of public revisions to the I3C subsystem, it looks like the ninth revision may be in good enough shape for mainline inclusion.

Boris Brezillon sent out the ninth version of the I3C subsystem patches today and he thinks it has reached a point where it could be considered for inclusion into Linux 4.20~5.0. Boris is hoping it will be merged so others can be working on more host/device drivers around I3C and implementing other functionality. But as of writing, the code has yet to be queued.

See the v9 patch series for more information on the I3C Linux subsystem.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Facebook Developing "OOMD" For Out-of-Memory User-Space Linux Daemon
Hwmon Updates Sent To The Kernel Finally Complete AMD Excavator Temperature Readings
Greg KH Releases Big Linux 4.19 Kernel, Codenamed "People's Front"
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
New Linux Code of Conduct Revisions: CoC Committee Added Plus Interpretation & Mediator
Google Engineer Proposes KUnit As New Linux Kernel Unit Testing Framework
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
Mesa 18.2.3 Coming This Week With Fixes/Workarounds For Several Steam Play Games
Fedora Workstation 29 Is Looking Up To Be Another Impressive Release, Looking Great
Ubuntu "User Statistics" Published, But It's A Letdown To Data Junkies