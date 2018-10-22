There is already a lot of features slated for the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel with its development cycle officially having gotten underway this morning. Adding to that lengthy list of expected work is the possible introduction of the I3C subsystem.
Back in January 2017 MIPI announced the I3C sensor interface specification as an improvement over the widely-used I2C. With I3C the focus was on combining the best of the I2C, SPI, and UART specifications while tailoring it so it's suitable for use by IoT devices.
Going back to shortly after the specification's debut, there have been an in-development I3C subsystem for enabling drivers and these devices to be supported by the mainline Linux kernel.
After eight rounds of public revisions to the I3C subsystem, it looks like the ninth revision may be in good enough shape for mainline inclusion.
Boris Brezillon sent out the ninth version of the I3C subsystem patches today and he thinks it has reached a point where it could be considered for inclusion into Linux 4.20~5.0. Boris is hoping it will be merged so others can be working on more host/device drivers around I3C and implementing other functionality. But as of writing, the code has yet to be queued.
See the v9 patch series for more information on the I3C Linux subsystem.
