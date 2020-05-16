Intel Submits Last Batch Of Graphics Feature Code For Linux 5.8 - SAGV For Tiger Lake
Intel's open-source graphics driver team on Friday sent in a final set of kernel graphics driver updates targeting the upcoming Linux 5.8 cycle.

Already sent in via earlier pull requests include Rocket Lake support, Tiger Lake workarounds and various power efficiency improvements, and many other changes sent in over the past several weeks.

With the final pull request of Linux 5.8 feature material is re-enabling the Cherryview full-ppGTT after PTE flush workaround, various extra workarounds for Tiger Lake, SAGV support for Tiger Lake, various optimizations, and different GVT graphics virtualization updates.

The SAGV support for Tiger Lake / Gen12 has been in the works for a while and is now ready for Linux 5.8. SAGV is the "System Agent Geyserville" and dynamically tunes the system agent voltage and clock frequencies depending upon power/performance needs. SAGV itself has been around for several generations but now is enabled for the Intel Linux driver with Gen12 graphics.

The list of the final feature changes for the Intel graphics code in Linux 5.8 can be found via this mailing list post.
