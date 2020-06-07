Following last week's 64-bit ARM architecture updates for Linux 5.8, the Arm SoC/platform changes have now been submitted.
On the Arm device front for the in-development Linux 5.8 some of the highlights include:
- New platform support for the Realtek RTD1195 as a Arm Cortex A7 based solution. DeviceTree additions also enable the RTD1395 and RTD1619 SoCs too, used by Android devices and NAS hardware as well.
- New boards/systems now supported with Linux 5.8 include the ODROID-C4, the ASpeed BMCs within Facebook's Yosemite V2 and Nicole YADRO OpenPOWER P9 systems, Chromebook Elm/Hana, Samsung Galaxy 2, Beaglebone-AI, and others.
- Support at long last for the Renesas RZ/G1H as what was one of the last and top performing Arm 32-bit solutions. The Renesas RZ/G1H has four Cortex-A15 cores and four Cortex-A7 cores and PowerVR G6400 graphics. While far outdone by today's 64-bit Arm SoCs, the RZ/G1H was premium for its day plus its industrial-grade focus.
- Various code restructuring as part of the effort for Google's Android to have a common kernel binary for all platforms while platform-specific code is provided by loadable kernel modules.
- Improved power management for NVIDIA Tegra in select cases and other enhancements as well as a new Tegra V4L2 staging driver that is still in the early stages of development.
More details on all of the changes in full via this kernel mailing list series.
