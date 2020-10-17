Linux 5.10 Perf Adds More Reporting For Zen 1, Initial Zen 3 Support
The perf tool updates have been sent in for the ongoing Linux 5.10 merge window.

The tool updates for Linux 5.10 now allow reporting L2 prefetch events and iTLB instruction fetch hit events for Zen 1.

But besides those belated bits for Zen 1, there is also initial Zen 3 (Family 19h) perf tool support. That Zen 3 support is enabled by currently matching Zen 2 events with no new Zen 3 metrics currently being exposed.

Other perf tool improvements with Linux 5.10 include better cgroup handling for "perf stat", support for per-thread top-down metrics in "perf stat", and a number of other tooling enhancements.

More details on these perf tool changes for Linux 5.10 via this pull request.
