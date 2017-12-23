Intel Open-Source Technology Center developers have sent in their last planned set of feature changes for DRM-Next that in turn is targeting the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window.
Intel has already staged a few round of feature updates for DRM-Next/Linux 4.16. Those earlier changes are outlined via this article.
This latest batch of feature updates include two Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics workarounds for better stability, more Coffee Lake graphics PCI IDs are added, other Coffeelake/Geminilake improvements, DDI improvements, a few GVT code changes, and other cleanups.
The complete list of this latest set of feature changes for Linux 4.16 staging can be found via this mailing list PR.
