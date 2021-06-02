Libinput 1.18 Released With Better Gesture Detection
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 2 June 2021 at 05:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
Libinput as the input handling library commonly used these days by the Linux desktop both under X.Org and Wayland environments is out with version 1.18 as its newest feature release.

With libinput being quite mature these days, the recent releases haven't been too exciting on the feature front compared to the early days. But even still libinput releases in 2021 are seeing new features added in.

With libinput 1.18 gestured detection has been improved (in particular, less pinch gestures being picked up as two-finger scrolling), the unaccelerated motion of gestures now match the accelerated motion in addressing of a prior bug, pressing the mouse wheel button down now suppresses accidental scroll wheel events, and reworked clickpad detection.

More details on libinput 1.18 for those interested via the release announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
X.Org Server Git Lands Latest Patches To Help NVIDIA XWayland
X.Org Server Lands X Input 2.4 Touchpad Gestures
XDC2021 Goes Virtual Again As Annual Wayland / Mesa / X.Org Summit
XWayland Lands Support For Sharing Pixmaps Via MIT-SHM
X.Org Server 1.20.11 Released Due To New Security Advisory
Libinput X.Org Driver 1.0 Released Following A License Mixup
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux
Chrome 91 Benchmarks On Linux Showing Off Even Better Performance
Linux Picks Up Fix For Latest "Confused Deputy" Weakness Going Back To 2.6.12 Kernel
Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Faster OpenSSH, Software Upgrades
Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD
Half-Double: A New DRAM Rowhammer Vulnerability