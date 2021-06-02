Libinput as the input handling library commonly used these days by the Linux desktop both under X.Org and Wayland environments is out with version 1.18 as its newest feature release.
With libinput being quite mature these days, the recent releases haven't been too exciting on the feature front compared to the early days. But even still libinput releases in 2021 are seeing new features added in.
With libinput 1.18 gestured detection has been improved (in particular, less pinch gestures being picked up as two-finger scrolling), the unaccelerated motion of gestures now match the accelerated motion in addressing of a prior bug, pressing the mouse wheel button down now suppresses accidental scroll wheel events, and reworked clickpad detection.
More details on libinput 1.18 for those interested via the release announcement.
