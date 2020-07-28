LLVM 11.0-RC1 Now Available For Testing
While LLVM 11.0 was branched almost two weeks ago with many new/improved features for this open-source compiler stack, it has taken until today to get into shape for issuing the first release candidate.

LLVM 11.0-RC2 was already due to be released this week per their original schedule but with LLVM 11.0-RC1 only now surfacing, that second release candidate will be pushed back slightly.

LLVM 11.0 sources along with sub-projects like Clang 11, libcxx, the LLD linker, OpenMP, and other components can be found via the project's GitHub.

The brief release announcement for LLVM 11.0-RC1 by release manager Hans Wennborg can be found on the LLVM mailing list.

LLVM 11.0 final had been scheduled for release on 26 August with the original schedule that put RC1 on 15 July. But given this delay, it's quite possible the LLVM 11.0 release will slip into September, depending upon the quantity of blocker bugs and how quickly they end up being addressed. In any case, LLVM 11.0 is shaping up to be another noteworthy update for this widely-used, cross-platform, open-source compiler infrastructure.
