More KDE Wayland Fixes Heading Into Plasma 5.20.1
17 October 2020
This week marked the release of Plasma 5.20 while KDE developers continue working towards not only Plasma 5.21 as the next desktop feature release but also providing fixes for next month's Plasma 5.20.1 release and the growing collection of KDE applications.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly KDE development highlights. On top of releasing Plasma 5.20, KDE developers also made a lot of other progress:

- Ark finally supports archives using Zstd compression.

- Various improvements to the Elisa music player for its 20.12 release.

- With Plasma 5.20.1, maximized windows closed on Wayland will now re-open in the maximized view.

- Another Plasma 5.20.1 Wayland fix is that killing XWayland no longer crashes the entire Plasma session. There is also a fix for the cursor sometimes being oddly clipped under Wayland.

- Various user-interface improvements.

More details on this week's KDE accomplishments via Nate's blog.
