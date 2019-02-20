KDE To Support Matrix Decentralized Instant Messaging
The GNOME project has been working on integration with the Matrix federated real-time communication protocol for a while, which can bridge to other platforms like IRC, WhatsApp, XMPP, and Telegram. KDE is also now backing Matrix and will be supporting it by its instant messaging framework.

KDE intends to support Matrix as an alternative to IRC for instant messaging. Besides supporting it by their software frameworks, they are now also running their own community-managed instance of Matrix.

Details on KDE's support for Matrix communication can be found via today's announcement. They also have up a Matrix community page detailing initial usage of Matrix from the desktop or through the web-based KDE online web chat interface.

Fractal meanwhile is the application on the GNOME side for serving as a Matrix chat client. Matrix is also the central IM platform being pursued by Purism for their Librem 5 smartphone. Those unfamiliar with Matrix can learn more at Matrix.org.
