KDE Continues Seeing A Lot Of Bug Fixes, Continued Tweaks Around System Settings

KDE developers remain busy this autumn on addressing bugs in the recent KDE Plasma 5.17 release and tackling early feature work for Plasma 5.18. Plus work on KDE Frameworks 5 and KDE Applications is as busy as ever.
KDE developer Nate Graham continues doing a splendid job with his weekly summaries of KDE developments. Some of the highlights this week include:
- The KDE System Settings area has been seeing many improvements recently. The latest is a new UI for the widget style page that is a big improvement over the previous design.
- New icons on the KDE weather widget.
- Better laptop screen + external monitor hot-plug handling with on-lid open events.
- Better handling for GTK2 applications with global menu support.
- Better behavior when entering the incorrect password for a remote Samba share.
- More accurate search results within KDE Discover.
- The scaling factor value on the KDE System Settings Display Configuration page is now a percentage rather than a decimal.
- A warning is in place when launching a Windows executable that can be opened with Wine.
- Various other bug fixes.
More details on Nate's blog.
Separately is also another weekly update by the Plasma Mobile team on their efforts. In this update are some shell stability improvements, Kirigami UI framework fixes, refactoring to its "Angelfish" browser, and Maui file management improvements.
