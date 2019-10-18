KDE Continues Seeing A Lot Of Bug Fixes, Continued Tweaks Around System Settings
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 20 October 2019 at 07:25 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
KDE developers remain busy this autumn on addressing bugs in the recent KDE Plasma 5.17 release and tackling early feature work for Plasma 5.18. Plus work on KDE Frameworks 5 and KDE Applications is as busy as ever.

KDE developer Nate Graham continues doing a splendid job with his weekly summaries of KDE developments. Some of the highlights this week include:

- The KDE System Settings area has been seeing many improvements recently. The latest is a new UI for the widget style page that is a big improvement over the previous design.

- New icons on the KDE weather widget.

- Better laptop screen + external monitor hot-plug handling with on-lid open events.

- Better handling for GTK2 applications with global menu support.

- Better behavior when entering the incorrect password for a remote Samba share.

- More accurate search results within KDE Discover.

- The scaling factor value on the KDE System Settings Display Configuration page is now a percentage rather than a decimal.

- A warning is in place when launching a Windows executable that can be opened with Wine.

- Various other bug fixes.

More details on Nate's blog.

Separately is also another weekly update by the Plasma Mobile team on their efforts. In this update are some shell stability improvements, Kirigami UI framework fixes, refactoring to its "Angelfish" browser, and Maui file management improvements.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
kwin-lowlatency 5.17 Brings A Better Experience To The KDE Desktop
KDE Plasma 5.17 Released With Wayland Improvements, Better HiDPI
KDE Plasma 5.17 Seeing Last Minute Bug Fixing
KDE Frameworks 6 Discussions Light Up With Qt 6.0 Coming Next Year
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
KDE + Qt 5.14 To Better Behave With Context Loss Around NVIDIA's Driver
Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App