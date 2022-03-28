Intel Launches The Core i9 12900KS At Up To 5.5GHz Alder Lake
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 March 2022 at 09:23 AM EDT. 4 Comments
INTEL --
Intel today announced the Core i9 12900KS as "the world's fastest desktop processor" with a 5.5GHz maximum turbo frequency.

The Intel Core i9 12900KS is quite similar to the existing flagship Core i9 12900K "Alder Lake" processor but now has a 5.5GHz maximum turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost. The i9-12900KS has a 150 Watt processor base power rating. Like the i9-12900K, the i9-12900KS is a 16 core / 24 thread part and supports up to DDR5-4800 / DDR4-3200 memory, and compatible with existing ZZ690 motherboards.


The Core i9 12900KS will be available starting 5 April with a recommended customer price of $739 USD.

More details on this new processor over at Intel.com.
4 Comments
Related News
Intel CET Indirect Branch Tracking Submitted For Linux 5.18
Intel IGC 1.0.10713 Adds Ray-Tracing Support
Intel + Microsoft Contribute "SIOV" I/O Virtualization Spec To Open Compute Project
Intel Hardware Feedback Interface "HFI" Driver Submitted For Linux 5.18
Intel Adds A Tiny OpenCL Compiler To Mesa 22.1 For Their Vulkan Ray-Tracing Code
Last Minute Sapphire Rapids Change Lands In GCC 12
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
Linux 5.17 Released With AMD P-State Driver, Plenty Of New Hardware Support
Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 Released - Built Atop Debian 11
How To Use The New AMD P-State Driver With Linux 5.17
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
Fish 3.4 Shell Released With Faster Globbing, Improved Command Substitution Syntax