Intel Launches The Core i9 12900KS At Up To 5.5GHz Alder Lake

Intel today announced the Core i9 12900KS as "the world's fastest desktop processor" with a 5.5GHz maximum turbo frequency.
The Intel Core i9 12900KS is quite similar to the existing flagship Core i9 12900K "Alder Lake" processor but now has a 5.5GHz maximum turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost. The i9-12900KS has a 150 Watt processor base power rating. Like the i9-12900K, the i9-12900KS is a 16 core / 24 thread part and supports up to DDR5-4800 / DDR4-3200 memory, and compatible with existing ZZ690 motherboards.
The Core i9 12900KS will be available starting 5 April with a recommended customer price of $739 USD.
More details on this new processor over at Intel.com.
