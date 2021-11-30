Intel Posts Linux Patches Bringing Up Alder Lake N Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 November 2021 at 08:27 AM EST.
With the graphics driver support for Alder Lake S-series in good shape with Linux 5.16 and the Alder Lake P-series support also coming together for upcoming ADL-based laptops, next up is the Alder Lake N enablement happening for Linux.

Alder Lake N for low-end, low-power hardware is now coming together. Though over the existing ADL-S and ADL-P Linux support, it's basically adding in new PCI IDs for ADL-N.

Sent out this morning was one patch for bringing up the Alder Lake N platform support from the Linux graphics driver perspective. Alder Lake N is being treated as a sub-platform of Alder Lake P and basically amounts to new PCI IDs being added to the kernel driver.


The Alder Lake N PCI IDs for the graphics are 0x46D0, 0x46D1, and 0x46D2. Nothing else really notable from this enablement for Alder Lake N. ADL-N details and rumors have been fairly light but considering only now seeing this platform enablement start for Linux, we are guessing Alder Lake N parts won't be appearing in the marketplace too soon. I'm monitoring as always for any other interesting hardware enablement patches to hit the Linux kernel mailing lists and Git repositories.
