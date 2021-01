GNOME Shell Merges Its New Horizontal Workspaces

As part of work on GNOME 40 , the GNOME Shell is seeing some big refinements like shifting of its workspaces to be horizontally laid out, which has now been merged.GNOME Shell mock-ups have been making some evolutionary changes to the desktop and that work is coming together. Merged on Friday to GNOME Shell is making horizontal workspaces . That code is now in place but follow-up improvements are expected.This goes along with making the dash and App Grid horizontal, various GNOME Shell Overview improvements, a new Overview gesture, and other UI/UX changes ahead of the GNOME 40 debut in March.

GNOME 40 has also been seeing plenty of lower-level work too like moving some code to GTK4 threaded input , making use of atomic mode-setting , and much more.