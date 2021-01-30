GNOME Shell Merges Its New Horizontal Workspaces
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 30 January 2021 at 06:00 AM EST. 15 Comments
GNOME --
As part of work on GNOME 40, the GNOME Shell is seeing some big refinements like shifting of its workspaces to be horizontally laid out, which has now been merged.

GNOME Shell mock-ups have been making some evolutionary changes to the desktop and that work is coming together. Merged on Friday to GNOME Shell is making horizontal workspaces. That code is now in place but follow-up improvements are expected.

This goes along with making the dash and App Grid horizontal, various GNOME Shell Overview improvements, a new Overview gesture, and other UI/UX changes ahead of the GNOME 40 debut in March.


GNOME 40 has also been seeing plenty of lower-level work too like moving some code to GTK4, XWayland on-demand by default, threaded input, making use of atomic mode-setting, and much more.
