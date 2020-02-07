GNOME 3.36 is due for release in just over one month's time and is shaping up to be another great release building upon all of the polishing and other evolutionary improvements we've seen particularly over the past two or three years.
The GNOME Shell & Mutter development blog has posted their update concerning progress made in December and January. Besides listing these improvements, there are plenty of screenshots and videos for getting an idea as to the direction of these two key components making up GNOME 3.36.
Some of the highlights include a unified layout for dialogs, improved gestures, support for peaking on password entries within the GNOME Shell, GNOME Shell handling application folders as dialogs, a new blur effect, and a variety of low-level clean-ups for better RAM/CPU performance.
These Mutter and GNOME Shell improvements over the past two months can be found in the imminent GNOME 3.36 beta milestone, which will be followed by a second beta and release candidates before debuting as stable on 11 March.
See all the Shell and Mutter progress over the past two months via this GNOME.org blog post.
