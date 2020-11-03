AMD Linux Driver Seeing Support For New Fine Grain Clock Gating Ability
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 November 2020 at 05:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD mentioned Fine-Grain Clock Gating as one of the new features for the Radeon RX 6000 series with "Big Navi" but it will also be present with the next-gen Van Gogh APU too. The Linux driver patches for bringing up FGCG are under review.

Fine-Grain Clock Gating was mentioned as part of AMD's work on achieving a ~50% generational performance-per-Watt improvement. This complements the existing AMD Radeon support (and driver coverage) for medium grain clock gating, coarse grain clock gating, and other clock gating features for basically cutting down the GPU power usage to areas of the chip when not in use. With fine-grain clock gating it's sounding like the GPU will be much more aggressive in its handling to conserve every bit of power possible.

Not only is Fine-Grain Clock Gating to be supported by the Radeon RX 6000 series, but the FGCG patches now also confirm it will be supported by Van Gogh APUs too. Since September we've been monitoring AMD's Linux patches around Van Gogh for that next-gen mobile APU with Zen 2 CPU cores and RDNA 2 graphics while supporting DDR5 system memory. That is coming together nicely and should be all mainlined and squared away by the time of seeing AMD Van Gogh notebooks.

There are 3 patches adding the necessary bits for flipping on Fine Grain Clock Gating with GFX10 (Navi) and Van Gogh. This work should land for the Linux 5.11 kernel.
Add A Comment
Related News
AOMP 11.11 Released For LLVM Clang OpenMP Offloading To Radeon GPUs
AMD Navi "Blockchain" Card Support Being Added To Linux 5.10
AMDVLK 2020.Q4.2 Vulkan Driver Released
AMD ROCm 3.9 Released With AOMP OpenMP Offloading Integrated
AMDGPU Linux Driver To Finally Enable BACO For Hawaii - Allowing S4/Hibernation
AMD Linux Driver Preparing For A Navi "Blockchain" Graphics Card
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Looks To Eventually Drop Support For WiMAX
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
Sony Engineer Talks Up Using Flutter + Wayland For Their Embedded Interfaces
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
Linux 5.10 Is The Next LTS Kernel
Adam Jackson On The State Of The X.Org Server In 2020
Collabora's Work On Extending The Linux Kernel To Better Support Windows Gaming